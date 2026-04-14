Tajikistan, Russia’s Kaliningrad region discuss expanding cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 14. Tajikistan and a Russian region discuss expansion of comprehensive cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

These issues were discussed on April 10, 2026, during a working visit to the Kaliningrad region (Russia), at a meeting between Consul General of the Republic of Tajikistan in St. Petersburg Khurshed Sherali and Governor of the Kaliningrad region Alexey Besprozvannykh.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, education, culture, and tourism.

At the same time, a military award discovered by search teams at the sites of the 1945 battles was handed over. The medal "For Battle Merit" belonged to Alim Ishanov.

Eighty-one years ago, as a native of the Tajik SSR, the 22-year-old junior sergeant took part in combat operations as part of a unit of the 3rd Belorussian Front.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Russia continue to steadily develop their strategic partnership, expanding cooperation across key areas such as trade, investment, education, labor migration, and cultural ties, with interregional engagement remaining an important component of bilateral relations.