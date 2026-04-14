Azerbaijan strengthens role of key logistic hub between Asia and Europe - PRCCSF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijan strengthens role of key logistic hub between Asia and Europe, Executive Director of the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), Khalid Taimur Akram, said, Trend reports.

"For Azerbaijan, energy is only part of its geoeconomic strategy. The country is also turning its transport and connectivity infrastructure into a major economic asset. Azerbaijan’s leadership wants to transform the nation into a hub where goods, people, and ideas move easily between Europe and Asia," he said.

According to Akram, one of the most ambitious initiatives supporting this goal is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), often called the Middle Corridor.

"This corridor stretches from China across Central Asia, through the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus, and on to Europe. It offers a competitive alternative to traditional northern routes through Russia and southern routes through the Middle East," the analyst explained.

He emphasized that the Middle Corridor has already seen significant growth in freight traffic, with millions of tons of goods moving annually.

"Azerbaijan has invested in railways, highways, logistics centers, and port facilities to handle this increase. These investments make the country a critical logistics hub linking Asia and Europe," he added.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.

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