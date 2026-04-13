Inflation rate in Azerbaijan maintains level as economic projections vary ahead in Mar. 2026
Azerbaijan’s inflation rate remained stable over the reporting period, with price growth patterns showing a consistent but uneven structure across different consumer categories.
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