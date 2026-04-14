Uzbekistan, U.S. strengthen focus on energy partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 14. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Klein discussed strengthening energy cooperation between the two countries, the Uzbek FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“Exchanged views on key priorities of our bilateral agenda and highlighted the important role of energy cooperation in ensuring sustainable economic development,” Saidov stated.

Meanwhile, earlier, Uzbekistan and the United States reached agreements to implement joint energy projects worth between $3 billion and $4 billion, further underscoring the growing partnership in the energy sector.