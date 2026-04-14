Iran reveals upcoming tea harvest volume
Iran is expecting a strong tea harvest this year, with production set to increase. Tea prices have also risen significantly, reflecting higher production costs. The country has secured agreements with factories to purchase tea leaves directly from farmers.
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