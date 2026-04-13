Iran highlights export trends through Kermanshah Province
Exports through customs in Iran’s Kermanshah Province recorded solid performance over the past year. Several key border points played a significant role in facilitating trade flows. A diverse range of industrial and agricultural goods contributed to the province’s export activity.
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