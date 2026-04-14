Kyrgyzstan expands land distribution program in Chong-Alay district

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 14. In 2026, more than 2,474 residents of Kyrgyzstan’s Chong-Alay district are expected to be provided with land plots, covering about 85% of the total number of applicants, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

This information was presented to President of the Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov by Chong-Alay district governor Mirbek Shamyrkanov during the President’s working visit to the Osh region, where he reviewed the current situation and socio-economic development plans of the district.

In particular, land has been reclassified for settlement purposes in order to allocate plots for individual housing construction.

As part of agricultural development, plans provide for the cultivation of new land areas with irrigation water supply. Corn cultivation is also planned to support livestock feed production.

Additionally, construction is set to begin on seasonal regulating water reservoirs and rapid-deployment water storage facilities, which will improve the efficiency of water resource use.