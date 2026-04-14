Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sets ambitious goals for Zangezur Corridor and regional dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Organizational issues related to the rapid implementation of communication line projects along the section of the Zangezur Corridor passing through Nakhchivan will be promptly addressed by the Cabinet of Ministers, Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Jabbar Musayev said, Trend reports.

During his report on the results of 2025 at the 5th meeting of the spring session of the Supreme Assembly held on April 10, Musayev noted that the Cabinet of Ministers will swiftly address land allocation, property issues, raw material supply, and other organizational matters related to the section of the Zangezur Corridor passing through the territory of the autonomous republic, a project of strategic importance for overcoming its long-standing blockade conditions.

Musayev added that comprehensive measures are also planned to modernize public transport, including the restructuring of intercity routes, enhancement of passenger services between major settlements, and renewal of the bus fleet in line with contemporary standards.