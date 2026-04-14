Uzbekistan’s construction sector expands nearly tenfold over 9 years

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 14. Uzbekistan’s construction sector has expanded nearly tenfold over the past nine years, with construction output rising from 30 trillion soums ($2.5 billion) in 2016 to 314 trillion soums ($25.8 billion) last year and around 10,000 new construction enterprises launched during the period, Trend reports via the press-service of the Uzbek president's office.

The figures were announced during a videoconference meeting on housing construction and urbanization chaired by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the data, 20 large construction companies with turnover exceeding 1 trillion soums ($82 million) emerged during the period, alongside 365 companies with turnover above 100 billion soums ($8.2 million). The number of design organizations exceeded 2,000, with more than 650 obtaining international certification.

Reforms also accelerated project implementation, with procedures for obtaining construction permits reduced threefold and approval timelines shortened fourfold. As a result, about 210 million square meters of buildings and structures were constructed, including more than 15,000 apartment buildings with 647,000 housing units.

Meanwhile, currently, around 3.5 million people are employed in construction, building materials production, and related sectors, underscoring the sector’s growing role in Uzbekistan’s economic development