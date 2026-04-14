Kyrgyzstan reveals livestock data in Alay district
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The expansion of concessional lending signals continued state backing for livestock production, a sector that underpins rural incomes and accounts for a substantial share of Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural output.
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