AIIB and IRU discuss development of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the International Road Transport Union (IRU) member Global Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Centre (GSTIKC) discussed the development of the Middle Corridor during a seminar on logistics connectivity between China and Central Asia, Trend reports via IRU.

The event brought together representatives of governments, international organizations, financial institutions, and industry stakeholders to exchange views on transport infrastructure, cross-border connectivity, and regional investment priorities.

Speaking at the event, IRU Chief Representative for East and Southeast Asia, Ran Wang, outlined the latest advances in the use of the TIR system on the China-Central Asia route. He demonstrated how TIR helps landlocked countries become connected trade hubs, increasing the efficiency and reliability of cross-border transport.

"Uzbekistan, one of only two landlocked countries in the world surrounded by similar countries, has become the largest user of the TIR system, demonstrating its effectiveness in overcoming border crossing challenges and strengthening the country's economy," he said.

Wang emphasized the importance of combining investments in physical infrastructure with proven transport facilitation tools such as TIR.

"Thanks to digital solutions like eTIR and the development of TIR green lanes at key border crossings, we are making transport faster, more predictable, and more sustainable across the region," he said.

Wang also noted that TIR facilitates the development of new trade routes and corridors.

"The examples include the efforts of the IRU and its partners to facilitate transport along the Middle Corridor. Another example was a recent milestone—the first intermodal TIR pilot project from China to Uzbekistan. Cargo was initially transported by rail from Xi'an, central China, to Kashgar North station in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwest China, after which it continued its journey by truck through the TIR system from the Irkeshtam border crossing to Jizzakh in Uzbekistan," IRU said.

The seminar discussions also highlighted the importance of closer regional cooperation and more coordinated policies in response to the changing dynamics of global supply chains.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.

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