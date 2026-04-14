Kazakhstan Halkyna Fund approves 134 charitable programs to address priority social issues

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 14. The board of trustees of Kazakhstan Halkyna Charitable Fund has approved 134 charitable programs and projects aimed at addressing priority social issues, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

This was announced by Chairperson of the management board of the fund Lazzat Chinkisbaeva during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Chinkisbaeva noted that the fund is implementing large-scale projects in the fields of education, healthcare, sports, and culture.

In particular, support is being provided to oncology services, including equipping medical institutions with modern equipment such as linear accelerators for radiation therapy, as well as upgrading rehabilitation infrastructure and specialized medical care in the regions.

Significant attention is also being given to education initiatives, including the provision of educational grants, development of rural and small schools, and the introduction of modern programs such as STEM education and digital solutions. Efforts are also underway to expand access for children and youth to additional education and advanced knowledge, including in artificial intelligence, with a focus on improving accessibility in the regions.

In addition, projects are being implemented to develop sports infrastructure, including the creation of inclusive sports centers.

Tokayev highlighted importance of systematic, targeted, and transparent implementation of charitable projects, highly appreciating their contribution to improving the quality of life and social well-being of citizens.