Azerbaijan's financial sector assets hit new heights in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The assets of Azerbaijan's financial sector grew by 7.7% to 60.6 billion manat ($35.6 billion) in 2025, Director of the Central Bank's Financial Stability Department, Atakhan Hasanov, said at a press conference on the presentation of the "Financial Stability Report" today, Trend reports.

"With this indicator, the assets of the financial sector reached 47% of GDP and 66% of non-oil GDP. In general, a rise in assets was observed in each segment of the financial sector," he emphasized.