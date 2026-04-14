BSTDB backs Georgia’s small businesses and green economy with new funding deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) has announced a new partnership with Basisbank to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and green investments in Georgia, Trend reports via the BSTDB.

Under a $25 million financing facility, BSTDB will channel funds through Basisbank to expand access to credit for local SMEs and to finance environmentally sustainable projects, aiming to support both entrepreneurship and the country’s green transition.

The initiative is aligned with BSTDB’s SME and climate strategies and is designed to stimulate innovation, improve competitiveness and strengthen long-term economic resilience in Georgia.

BSTDB President Dr. Serhat Köksal said the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to delivering tangible economic impact by working with strong local financial institutions.

“Empowering SMEs and advancing green transformation are at the heart of BSTDB’s mission,” he said, adding that cooperation with Basisbank would help businesses grow, innovate and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Basisbank General Director David Tsaava said the agreement would enhance the bank’s ability to support Georgian SMEs and finance environmentally responsible investments, contributing to more sustainable economic growth.

BSTDB said it remains focused on expanding cooperation with financial institutions across the Black Sea region to promote investment, sustainability and long-term economic development.