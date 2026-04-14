Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan reveals dividend payments to bank and insurer shareholders

Economy Materials 14 April 2026 16:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals dividend payments to bank and insurer shareholders

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijani banks paid dividends to their shareholders of approximately 480 million manat ($282 million) in 2025, reflecting a 20% decrease compared to 2024, Director of the Financial Stability Department of the Central Bank, Atakhan Hasanov, said at a press conference on the presentation of the "Financial Stability Report" today, Trend reports.

"The profit in the insurance sector amounted to 166 million manat ($97.9 million). The dividend paid to the shareholders of insurance companies totaled 133 million manat ($78.5 million)," he noted.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani banks, particularly major entities like PASHA Bank, have recently maintained a strong dividend payout policy, often distributing roughly 50–70% of their net profits to shareholders. For instance, PASHA Bank paid over $35 million in dividends in 2023 and, as of April 2026, aims to distribute a minimum of 30–40% annually while promising a strong outlook for investors.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more