Azerbaijan reveals dividend payments to bank and insurer shareholders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijani banks paid dividends to their shareholders of approximately 480 million manat ($282 million) in 2025, reflecting a 20% decrease compared to 2024, Director of the Financial Stability Department of the Central Bank, Atakhan Hasanov, said at a press conference on the presentation of the "Financial Stability Report" today, Trend reports.

"The profit in the insurance sector amounted to 166 million manat ($97.9 million). The dividend paid to the shareholders of insurance companies totaled 133 million manat ($78.5 million)," he noted.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani banks, particularly major entities like PASHA Bank, have recently maintained a strong dividend payout policy, often distributing roughly 50–70% of their net profits to shareholders. For instance, PASHA Bank paid over $35 million in dividends in 2023 and, as of April 2026, aims to distribute a minimum of 30–40% annually while promising a strong outlook for investors.