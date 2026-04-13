Azerbaijan sees positive momentum in non-oil and gas sector growth
Azerbaijan's GDP for the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 0.3% compared to the same period in 2025, driven by a slight decline in the oil and gas sector, while the non-oil and gas sector showed marginal growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy