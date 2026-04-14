Kazakhstan expands logistics solutions to speed up container transport along TITR

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 14. Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) is introducing new logistics solutions to increase the speed of container transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Trend reports via KTZ.

According to the company, in January-March 2026, 125 container trains were transported via the TITR route, up 34.4% compared to the same period last year.

Since January 2026, a new container train formation model based on the “4:3” and “3:2” principles has been introduced. The model allows synchronization of rail and maritime transportation and enables container trains to be formed directly in line with vessel shipments, eliminating the need for additional cargo accumulation and significantly reducing handling time.

The practical implementation has already shown results, with 28 container train batches dispatched under the project. Shipments were delivered to key logistics hubs, including Absheron, Poti, Tbilisi, Mersin, and Izmit.

At the same time, the geography of cargo formation is expanding. In addition to Xi’an, which accounted for around 50% of shipments in 2025, new industrial hubs in China are increasingly joining the route, including Zhengzhou, Yiwu, Hefei, Wuhan, Tianjin, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, as well as Dongjiazhen and Jinan stations.

Given the achieved results and reduced delivery times, KTZ plans to scale up the use of synchronized “4:3” and “3:2” models and ensure year-round regular shipments along the TITR route.