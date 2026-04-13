Tajikistan’s road freight drives cargo transport growth
Photo: National Statistics Committee
The strong growth in road-based cargo transportation underscores expanding domestic demand and trade activity, reinforcing the transport sector’s contribution to Tajikistan’s overall economic growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy