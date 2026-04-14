Azerbaijan records growth in securities portfolio of banks in 2025
The securities portfolio of banks in Azerbaijan grew last year. The growth was driven by a rise in the overall volume of the portfolio and faster expansion in total assets. However, the share of securities in total assets saw a slight decrease.
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