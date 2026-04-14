Iran predicts volume of barley harvest from several counties in Hormozgan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. More than 2,700 tons of barley are expected to be harvested from three counties in the west of Hormozgan Province in southern Iran, the officials of the agricultural departments of three counties of Hormozgan Province told media, Trend reports.

Sadullah Rahmani, an official of the Bastak county agricultural department of the province, said that barley has been planted on an area of ​​about 2,200 hectares in the county, and a total of more than 1,500 tons of barley are expected to be harvested.

Malik Ashtar Bina, an official of the Bandar Lengeh county agricultural department, said that barley has been planted on an area of ​​630 hectares in the county, and 820 tons of barley are expected to be harvested.

Masoud Palangi, an official of the Parsian county agricultural department, noted that barley has been planted on an area of ​​280 hectares in the county and more than 400 tons of barley are expected to be harvested.

Barley is considered one of the essential crops in Iran (wheat, barley, rice, tea, cooking oil, etc.). Iran is implementing various plans to increase barley production in the country.

Currently, in Hormozgan Province, in addition to seasonal farming, 3.95 million tons of various agricultural products are grown annually on 161,000 hectares.