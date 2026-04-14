Azerbaijani oil gains traction in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, grew by $5.85, or 4.88%, on April 13 from the previous level, coming in at $125.83 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $6.18, or 5.38%, to $121.02 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $6.02, or 6.73%, to $95.52 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea increased by $6.63, or 5.26%, to $132.74 per barrel

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the highest one in July 2008 ($149.66).