Kyrgyzstan develops project to support traditional livelihoods in Chong-Alay
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Support for traditional economic activities reflects Kyrgyzstan’s strategy to diversify rural incomes and promote inclusive growth through small-scale and culturally rooted industries.
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