Kazakhstan urges faster modernization of Aktau and Kuryk ports along TITR

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 14. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed the acceleration of the modernization of the port infrastructure in Aktau and Kuryk ports, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

“The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is one of the most rapidly developing corridors, and it is essential to expedite the modernization of the port infrastructure at both Aktau and Kuryk,” Bektenov emphasized.

He further highlighted the significant strategic tasks facing the road sector, particularly those aimed at enhancing regional transport connectivity. Bektenov stated that this year’s agenda includes large-scale construction and repair work covering 11,000 km of highways.

"In the transport sector, positive dynamics are evident, with key performance indicators reflecting growth. However, it is crucial to systematically expand the capacity of the railway network. The completion of the construction and modernization of approved projects must be ensured by the end of this year," he added.

Additionally, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the pace of preparations for various upcoming projects, specifically noting delays in the documentation process for road projects intended to be financed under state guarantees.