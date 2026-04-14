TotalEnergies, TPAO partner on hydrocarbon exploration MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. TotalEnergies SE and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore joint opportunities in hydrocarbon exploration, Trend reports via TotalEnergies.

The agreement establishes a framework for technical cooperation, including a joint assessment of exploration prospects in Türkiye’s Black Sea region as well as potential opportunities internationally.

Under the MoU, the two companies will leverage their combined technical expertise to evaluate and develop exploration projects on a mutually beneficial basis.

“We are pleased to launch this cooperation with TPAO, leveraging the technical expertise of both companies to evaluate exploration opportunities in the Black Sea region and internationally,” said Nicola Mavilla, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company active across oil, natural gas, renewables, low-carbon hydrogen, biogas and electricity, operating in around 120 countries with more than 100,000 employees. The company says sustainability remains central to its strategy and operations.

TPAO is Türkiye’s state-owned oil company with more than seven decades of experience in hydrocarbon exploration, production and development both domestically and abroad.