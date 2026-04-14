Kyrgyzstan boosts rural development and healthcare in Chong-Alay

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 14. As part of the "Social Contract" program aimed at reducing unemployment, assistance was provided to 3,908 families in the Osh region last year, including 251 individuals in the agricultural sector in Kyrgyzstan’s Chong-Alay district, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

He made the remark during a meeting with residents and local officials of the Chong-Alay district as part of his working visit to the Osh region on April 13.

President Japarov emphasized that the construction of healthcare facilities and their equipping with modern medical technologies remain key priorities. He further noted that the construction of an infectious diseases department at the General Medical Practice Center in Chong-Alay is currently underway, funded by the republican budget.

Additionally, the President acknowledged the district's ongoing social challenges, including issues related to infrastructure and social development. He assured that relevant state bodies are actively addressing these concerns.

The head of state reiterated that a comprehensive national policy focused on infrastructure development, employment creation, and improving living standards is being systematically implemented throughout the country.