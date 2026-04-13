Israel mobilizes forces amid tensions over Iranian port blockade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Israeli army has been put on high alert amid the start of a naval blockade of Iranian ports, the statement of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says, Trend reports.

“In light of the expected imminent launch of a naval blockade of Iran by the U.S. military, the Israel Defense Forces remain on high alert for any developments,” the statement reads.

In addition, it is noted that there are currently no changes to the Home Front Command’s instructions for the civilian population, but the Israel Defense Forces are prepared to resume combat operations in Iran if necessary.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.