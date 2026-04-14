Iran highlights appropriate level of oil export despite state of emergency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Iran's crude oil exports have been at an appropriate level since February 21, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said during a meeting with officials of the National Petrochemical Industry Company, Trend reports.

According to him, the four main companies of the Iranian Oil Ministry worked continuously in an emergency situation (during the war) and made efforts to ensure that Iran's crude oil exports from Kharg Island didn't stop even for a day.

Paknejad noted that the Oil Ministry is using all its capabilities to remove restrictions in the oil sector.

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran, on the same day, began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.-Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.