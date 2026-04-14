Azerbaijan's Baku hosts CICA conference on role of women and sustainable development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. An international conference on "Strengthening women's voices for sustainable development in the CICA region", organized by the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event will feature panel discussions on a number of topical topics, including "Women's entrepreneurship in small and medium-sized businesses: opportunities of artificial intelligence and digitalization" and "Women's leadership in environmental protection and strengthening sustainability".

As a continuation of the event, the first meeting of the CICA Women's Council will be held. The main goal of the meeting is to work towards strengthening coordination, dialogue, and an exchange of experiences between member states. This meeting will begin the official implementation of the relevant mandate of the council.

At the same time, the event schedules a press conference dedicated to the international conference and the first meeting of the CICA Women's Council by Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Issues, and CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay.