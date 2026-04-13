Entrepreneurial growth propels Tajikistan's freight expansion
Freight transportation in Tajikistan demonstrated sustained double-digit growth in early 2026, driven by both entrepreneurial activity and the automotive transport segment, indicating strengthening logistics and domestic trade dynamics.
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