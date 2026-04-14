U.S. achieves its objectives in Iran, VP JD Vance says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The United States believes that the objectives of its military operation against Iran have been fulfilled, and it is now possible to move toward ending the conflict, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said, Trend reports.

“I truly believe that we are in a situation where our goals have been achieved,” he noted.

According to Vance, the preferred option would be to end the conflict through successful negotiations.

In addition, Washington continues to insist that Tehran eventually transfer all its stockpiles of enriched uranium to the United States.

“We have said that we want this material to be removed from the country, and we would like to have it under our control,” the vice president said.

He added that Iran’s nuclear program, despite Tehran’s claims that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, remains a concern for the United States.

“That is why we would like to completely remove this material from the country so that it is under the control of the United States,” Vance emphasized.

Due to the lack of concrete results on the nuclear program between the United States and Iran, on February 28 the United States and Israel began military airstrikes on Iran. Since the same day, Iran has been firing missiles and drones at Israel and U.S. targets in the region. With Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the parties on April 7. However, no agreement was reached during talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad on April 11.