Azerbaijan augments natural gas extraction for 3M2026
Photo: South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company
Azerbaijan's natural gas production increased in the first quarter of 2026. Both total and marketable gas output saw modest year-on-year growth. The rise in production highlights steady progress compared to the same period in 2025.
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