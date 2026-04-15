Azerbaijan's road freight shipments via transport corridors climb in 2M2026
Freight shipments by road in Azerbaijan increased in early 2026 compared to last year. This growth highlights a positive trend in road transport within the country's transport corridors. Road transportation made up a notable share of the overall transport activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy