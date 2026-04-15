President of Kazakhstan set to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 15. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev confirmed his participation during a meeting with Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz in Kazakhstan.

During the talks, the sides discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, with particular attention to potential joint projects in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, logistics, agriculture, education, and tourism.

The leaders also exchanged views on the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East. Tokayev praised Türkiye’s role in promoting stability in the region.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be held on April 17-19, 2026 under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”