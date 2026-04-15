Iran, U.S. continue exchanging messages on talks — Baghaei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Iran and the United States are continuing to exchange messages regarding potential negotiations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tuesday, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on April 15, Baghaei said that communication between the two sides has persisted in recent days, following indirect contacts.

According to Bagai, a significant number of messages have been exchanged through mediation by Pakistan after the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran on April 12.

“Iran’s position is fully clear and has also been conveyed in Islamabad,” Baghaei said.

He added that Iran is expected to host a Pakistani delegation soon, describing the upcoming discussions as a continuation of earlier talks held in Islamabad. The agenda will likely build on prior discussions between Pakistani and U.S. officials, with both sides’ positions expected to be reviewed during the visit.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated in recent weeks. Following a lack of progress in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian targets on February 28. Iran has since responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. facilities in the region.

A two-week ceasefire agreement, brokered by Pakistan, took effect on April 7. However, talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without a breakthrough.