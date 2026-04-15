Azerbaijan, Romania discuss prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. On April 15, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the ministers reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Romania.

They also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in energy, transport, and communications, emphasizing the importance of strategic projects involving Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, underlining the importance of strengthening cooperation, security, and stability. They also reviewed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–EU relations, stressing the need for continued dialogue and cooperation.

The conversation also covered other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.