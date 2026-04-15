Uzbekistan, Russia review plans for construction of nuclear power plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 15. Uzbekistan and Russia discussed the implementation of a project to construct the country’s first integrated nuclear power plant, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and a Russian delegation led by First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, Sergei Kiriyenko.

The sides also reviewed the practical implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, focusing on further strengthening Uzbek-Russian relations of strategic partnership and alliance.

According to the statement, sustained growth in bilateral trade turnover, ongoing industrial cooperation projects, and the expansion of cultural and humanitarian exchanges were noted with satisfaction.

In addition, the parties agreed to enhance cooperation in digital technologies, youth policy, information policy, media development, and support for civic initiatives.

In September 2025, Uzbekistan and Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom signed documents expanding cooperation on the construction of an integrated nuclear power project, which envisions the combined deployment of large-capacity nuclear units and small modular reactors (SMRs) within a single energy complex. As part of this framework, Uzbekistan is implementing the 330-MW SMR project in the Jizzakh region, aimed at meeting growing electricity demand while supporting long-term energy sustainability and carbon reduction efforts.