Azerbaijan unveils state debt projections for coming years
Azerbaijan expects its state debt to reach 27.6 billion manats in 2026, or 21.1% of GDP, as the government shifts toward greater reliance on domestic borrowing while continuing to fund major infrastructure projects with international support.
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