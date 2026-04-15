Kazakhstan, India's Jindal Group discuss expanding industrial cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 15. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersayin Nagaspayev, and Hanuman Rao, CEO of India's Jindal Group, explored prospects for deeper cooperation, Trend reports citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the Kazakh side emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic partnerships with leading global companies in the mining and metallurgical sector. The country’s significant potential in the extraction and processing of base metals was highlighted as a key area for long-term collaboration.

Nagaspayev also outlined ongoing efforts to create a more attractive investment climate, including the development of digital solutions and greater transparency in subsoil use, as well as in obtaining exploration and production rights.

Particular attention was given to opportunities for implementing projects in advanced metal processing, supported by mechanisms to ensure priority access to raw materials for domestic producers and the formation of a stable resource base.

Following the talks, both sides expressed readiness to continue constructive dialogue and explore mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

Jindal Group is one of India’s major industrial conglomerates, with assets valued at around $35 billion, operating across metallurgy, energy, mining, infrastructure, cement, and renewable energy.