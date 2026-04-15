Uzbekistan, UAE firms explore broader investment cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 15. Uzbekistan and UAE companies have discussed the expansion of investment cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The statement follows Khodjaev’s recent meeting in Abu Dhabi with Jasim Mohammad Al Zaabi, Managing Director and CEO of L’Imad Holding, and Mustafa Fakhoor, COO of Plenary.

During the meeting, Khodjaev emphasized the focus on broadening investment collaboration, with particular attention to new projects in the mining and chemicals sectors, public-private partnerships (PPPs), the financial industry, and privatization efforts.

Additionally, Khodjaev highlighted the exploration of strategic partnership opportunities in the chemical sector with Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ. Discussions centered on the potential involvement of TA’ZIZ in a significant phosphate fertilizer production complex to be established in the Samarkand region.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and the UAE have established a joint investment portfolio that encompasses approximately 100 projects, with a total value exceeding $20 billion. This development reflects the ongoing growth of bilateral economic cooperation and underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations.