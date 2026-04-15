Iran sees 70% surge in state wheat purchases as harvest season begins
Iran has increased its state wheat purchases by 70% since early April, signaling a strong start to the harvest season. Officials expect higher production this year, supported by favorable rainfall and expanded procurement efforts.
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