Azerbaijan estimates electricity production volume in 3M2026
Azerbaijan's electricity production saw a slight decline in the first quarter of 2026. Both total and commercial electricity outputs decreased compared to the same period in 2025. In addition, significant value was generated in the electricity and water supply sectors during this period.
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