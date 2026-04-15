Azerbaijan unveils mid-term outlook for budget revenues
Azerbaijan's consolidated budget revenues are projected to grow in 2027 compared to 2026. The Ministry of Finance expects a significant increase in non-oil and gas revenues by 2030. This growth is supported by macroeconomic forecasts and efforts to enhance the business environment and transparency.
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