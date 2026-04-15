Azerbaijan shares oil export results via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline for 3M2026
The volume of oil transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline saw a decline in the first quarter of 2026. This reduction reflects a notable drop compared to the same period last year. Most of the oil transported was produced in Azerbaijan, with a smaller share coming from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.
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