Azerbaijan shares oil export results via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline for 3M2026

The volume of oil transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline saw a decline in the first quarter of 2026. This reduction reflects a notable drop compared to the same period last year. Most of the oil transported was produced in Azerbaijan, with a smaller share coming from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

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