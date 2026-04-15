Iran highlights strong partnership with Russia on nuclear diplomacy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Iran has very good relations with Russia, and there is a very successful history of cooperation between Iran and Russia on the nuclear issue, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, an example of this is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program. Russia played an important role in this plan.

Baghaei noted that the Russian side has repeatedly stated its readiness to help advance the diplomatic process on Iran's nuclear program. Iran has also welcomed this positive role of Russia.

"At this stage, it's necessary to wait and see how the future of the talks between Iran and the U.S. will turn out, and whether the two countries will reach an agreement on various issues. If an agreement is reached on various details, it is possible to talk about the nuclear issue," he added.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.