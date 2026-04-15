Fitch assigns preliminary 'B' rating to Eldik Bank's upcoming Eurobond issue
The expected rating reflects Fitch’s view of Eldik Bank’s planned Eurobond issuance as carrying moderate credit risk, consistent with the bank’s current foreign-currency issuer rating and average recovery prospects.
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