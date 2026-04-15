Azerbaijan restricts scope of Cabinet of Ministers' powers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. A number of powers of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan have been abolished, and new regulations have been introduced in the field of military service, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the Labor Code, the Code of Execution of Sentences, the laws "On defense", "On veterans", "On approval of the regulations on the garrison and guard services of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan", "On approval of the regulations on military service", "On police", "On approval of the regulations on the application of the law of Azerbaijan "On registration at the place of residence and location" and "On physical education and sports" approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendments, in a number of cases, the concept of "military commissariat" has been replaced with "relevant executive authority", and clarifications have been made regarding the concept of "real military service".

In addition, the rules for military registration, conscription, and acceptance into service have been updated, some articles have been abolished, and new norms have been established.

The head of state signed a decree on the implementation of the relevant law.