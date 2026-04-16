Zangilan hosts 24th session of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, April 16. The 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission is taking place today in Zangilan, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The meeting is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. The event is attended by heads of relevant government agencies from both countries and authorized representatives.

The meeting will address issues related to expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in bilateral and multilateral formats in the trade, economic, transport, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The parties are also expected to review the implementation of agreements reached at previous meetings. The meeting is being held to exchange views on the prospects for regional cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting in Zangilan is seen as the next important step in the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.