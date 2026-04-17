Uzbekistan targets Sweden and EU for boosted export opportunities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. Uzbekistan and Sweden have discussed expanding the export of domestically produced goods to the Swedish and European Union markets, Trend reports via the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between representatives of the Chamber and a delegation from Sweden’s National Board of Trade, including Deputy Director of the Trade and Development Department Sara Sandelius and Project Manager Jenny Ikkelberg.

According to information, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to boost bilateral trade turnover and create new opportunities for Uzbek entrepreneurs.

During the talks, the Swedish side expressed strong interest in importing food and textile products from Uzbekistan. Ensuring compliance with European standards was identified as a key priority in this regard.

The sides also reached agreements to intensify cooperation within the framework of the “Open Trade Gate Sweden” program, organize training sessions for Uzbek exporters, and provide advisory support on technical requirements for entering the Swedish market.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to advance results-oriented cooperation, support export contracts, and strengthen long-term partnership.