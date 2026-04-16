Azerbaijan accelerates large-scale infrastructure development in liberated territories - Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. More than 1,400
kilometers of highways have been built to date in Azerbaijan’s
liberated territories, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin
Mustafayev stated, Trend reports.
Speaking at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia
Intergovernmental Commission, Mustafayev noted that three
international airports have already been commissioned.
"As part of sweeping reconstruction efforts in the liberated
territories, more than 1,400 km of roads have been built, over 120
km of railway lines laid, seven tunnels fully completed, and
drilling finalized on another 31, alongside the construction of 392
bridges.
Additionally, three international airports have already been
commissioned, while new settlements, villages, schools, and
hospitals are rapidly taking shape. Modern energy systems, water
supply networks, and communication infrastructure are also being
established, laying a solid foundation for the region’s long-term
socioeconomic revival," he said.
Mustafayev also addressed relations between Azerbaijan and
Russia.
“The Republic of Azerbaijan remains firmly committed to the
principles of good neighborliness, mutual understanding, and equal
partnership in its relations with the Russian Federation.
The steady advancement of bilateral cooperation is driven by the
consistent political will and strategic vision of Presidents Ilham
Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, who define key priorities and provide
strong momentum for deeper engagement across all areas.
There is confidence that these relations will continue to evolve
in the spirit of friendship, mutual trust, and allied cooperation,
in line with the 2022 Declaration," the official added.
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