Azerbaijan accelerates large-scale infrastructure development in liberated territories - Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. More than 1,400 kilometers of highways have been built to date in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Mustafayev noted that three international airports have already been commissioned.

"As part of sweeping reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, more than 1,400 km of roads have been built, over 120 km of railway lines laid, seven tunnels fully completed, and drilling finalized on another 31, alongside the construction of 392 bridges.