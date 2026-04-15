Turkmen travel firm signs tripartite agreement with Kyrgyz and Chinese partners

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 15. Turkmen private company Bagtyýar dostlar has signed a tripartite cooperation agreement with partners from Kyrgyzstan and China at the "Turkmentravel – 2026" international exhibition in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The agreement was formalized by the company’s Director Ruslan Sadykov, Kyrgyz Uchmen Gyz Director Bermet Butesheva, and Wang Li from the China Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The parties plan to enhance regional connectivity and develop new tourism routes linking Central Asia and Europe. The "Turkmentravel – 2026" exhibition continues its work until April 16.

Turkmenistan is focusing on expanding regional cooperation along the Great Silk Road routes. Recent statistics show growing cross-border tourist flows in Central Asia, including significant numbers of Turkmen citizens traveling to neighboring countries such as Uzbekistan (over 123,000 in the first half of 2025).